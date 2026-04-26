Paxton Schultz News: Collects first major-league save

Schultz earned the save in the Nationals' 2-1 extra-inning win over the White Sox on Sunday, allowing one unearned run on one hit while striking out two in the 10th frame.

Gus Varland and Richard Lovelady were deployed in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, which prompted the Nationals to turn to Schultz to protect the team's 2-0 lead. A Tristan Peters RBI single brought home the White Sox's ghost runner in the 10th inning, but Schultz shut the door by striking out the next two batters he faced to come away with the first save of his major-league career. Varland blew his save chance Saturday, and given that he pitched in the eighth inning of Sunday's game, Schultz might be in the mix for save opportunities for as long as Clayton Beeter (forearm) is on the 15-day injured list.