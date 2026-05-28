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Paxton Schultz News: Opening Friday's contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2026 at 1:04pm

Schultz will serve as the opening pitcher in Friday's game against the Padres, Kyle Williams of TheBanner.com reports.

Schultz has performed well overall this season, but his ERA remains inflated at 5.30 through 18.2 frames following his six-earned-run encounter with the Mets on May 18 that lasted just one-third of an inning. He's now set for his first opening assignment of the season and is likely to remain in the game for an inning or two before handing the game over to Andrew Alvarez, who's expected to handle bulk-relief duties.

Paxton Schultz
Washington Nationals
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