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Paxton Schultz News: Shuttled to Rochester

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Schultz was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Saturday.

Schultz threw three innings and 48 pitches Friday, a long enough outing that he will likely be unavailable for a few days. The Nationals' bullpen was taxed heavily again Saturday, likely creating a need for fresh arms Sunday. Schultz has been fairly effective across 8.0 innings this season, and he'll almost certainly be back in the majors at some point this season.

Paxton Schultz
Washington Nationals
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