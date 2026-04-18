Paxton Schultz News: Shuttled to Rochester
Schultz was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Saturday.
Schultz threw three innings and 48 pitches Friday, a long enough outing that he will likely be unavailable for a few days. The Nationals' bullpen was taxed heavily again Saturday, likely creating a need for fresh arms Sunday. Schultz has been fairly effective across 8.0 innings this season, and he'll almost certainly be back in the majors at some point this season.
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