Paxton Schultz News: Ties MLB record in debut
Schultz gave up two hits and struck out eight over 4.1 scoreless innings of relief in Sunday's loss to the Mariners.
Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com, the eight Ks tied a major-league record for a pitcher making his MLB debut in a relief role, a mark most recently matched by Hayden Wesneski in 2022 with the Cubs. Schultz began a conversion to the bullpen at Triple-A Buffalo last season and was having a good start to the season at that level, posting a 2.08 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 9:2 K:BB in 8.2 innings over four appearances. With the Blue Jays struggling to fill their fifth starter spot -- Easton Lucas, who took the loss Sunday, has been tagged for five homers and 14 runs in 7.2 innings over his last two starts -- Schultz made a strong case in his debut to stick around as a long reliever, and potentially even get a look as a primary pitcher working behind an opener.