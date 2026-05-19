Paxton Schultz News: Woeful outing Monday

Schultz (0-1) was tagged with the loss Monday against the Mets after allowing seven runs (six earned) on five hits and a walk over one-third of an inning.

Schultz entered the game in the 11th inning but couldn't get the job done. Even though he retired the first batter he faced on a sac bunt, Schultz allowed six straight baserunners before departing the contest. The game was so out of reach by the time he was lifted that manager Blake Butera decided to send third baseman Jorbit Vivas to pitch the rest of the way instead of deploying another arm out of the bullpen. Schultz had given up just five earned runs in his previous 13 appearances (17.2 innings) this season, but this was likely a one-off, disastrous outing for the second-year right-hander.