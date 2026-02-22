Payton Eeles headshot

Payton Eeles Injury: Exits with shoulder issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Eeles left Sunday's spring training game against the Tigers due to left shoulder discomfort, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Eeles suffered the injury on a collision with teammate Enrique Bradfield in the outfield. Eeles is aiming to earn a bench spot on the big-league roster, so this injury certainly won't help his cause if it forces him to miss additional time. He can be considered day-to-day moving forward.

Payton Eeles
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Payton Eeles See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Payton Eeles See More
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
75 days ago
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
MLB
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
129 days ago
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Noteworthy MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
320 days ago
The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC Projections
MLB
The Z Files: The Wisdom of Crowds and ATC Projections
Author Image
Todd Zola
February 19, 2025
Farm Futures: Top 100 Fantasy Baseball Rookies For 2025
MLB
Farm Futures: Top 100 Fantasy Baseball Rookies For 2025
Author Image
James Anderson
February 11, 2025