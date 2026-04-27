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Payton Eeles News: Returns from shoulder injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Eeles (shoulder) is 1-for-8 with one RBI and one run scored across three games at Triple-A Norfolk this season.

Eeles missed the first few weeks of the season due to a shoulder injury picked up during spring training. After completing a brief ramp up period with High-A Frederick, he's back in the lineup for the Tides.

Payton Eeles
Baltimore Orioles
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