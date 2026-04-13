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Payton Tolle News: Deals again at Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 7:22am

Tolle allowed three hits and one walk while striking out six over five scoreless innings for Triple-A Worcester in a win over Columbus on Sunday.

Tolle breezed through his third start of the season and broke three Columbus bats in posting a second consecutive win. He was rocked in his first start for the WooSox but has shined since. After giving up six runs (four earned) over four innings in his season debut, the left-hander has allowed two runs (one earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out 13 over 11 innings in two subsequent outings. Boston's rotation, which had a rough first 10 games to start the season, just completed an encouraging turn, so it doesn't look like Tolle will be heading east to Boston in the short term.

Payton Tolle
Boston Red Sox
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