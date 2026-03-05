Payton Tolle headshot

Payton Tolle News: Dynamic relief outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2026

Tolle allowed one hit and one walk while striking out seven over three innings of relief in Tuesday's spring game against the Yankees.

This was the best of three Grapefruit League outings for Tolle, who entered as a reliever and upped his pitch count reached 44 (28 strikes). It was his second straight relief outing, but he remains in the mix for a rotation spot along with Connelly Early and Johan Oviedo (the frontrunner). Red Sox manager Alex Cora was enthused by the performance and the results of Tolle's curveball, which along with his changeup, could make his fastball play better.

Payton Tolle
Boston Red Sox
