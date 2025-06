Tolle was promoted to Double-A Portland on Sunday, Josh Ball of Beyond the Monster reports.

Tolle will move up to Double-A after producing a 3.62 ERA and 1.17 WHIP with 79 strikeouts over 49.2 innings in 11 appearances, including 10 starts, with High-A Greenville this season. His 14.32 K/9 is rather impressive and he'll look to keep mowing hitters down with Portland.