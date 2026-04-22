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Payton Tolle News: Entering rotation Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 6:08am

The Red Sox will recall Tolle from Triple-A Worcester to start Thursday's game against the Yankees at Fenway Park, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Tolle will be entering the rotation in place of Sonny Gray, who was placed on the 15-day injured list after straining his hamstring in Monday's win over the Tigers. During his first taste of the big leagues late last season, Tolle made seven appearances (three starts) but struggled to the tune of a 6.06 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 16.1 innings. He seems to have bounced back nicely in Triple-A so far in 2026, logging a 3.00 ERA and 1.07 WHIP through 15 frames, and he'll now get another chance to show what he can do in the majors. If Tolle performs well, he'll likely remain with the Red Sox until Gray returns from the IL.

Payton Tolle
Boston Red Sox
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