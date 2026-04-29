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Payton Tolle News: Experiences velocity drop

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Tolle's fastball averaged 95 mph in Tuesday's loss to the Blue Jays, a drop from 97.1 during last Thursday's outing, Zack Worden of MLB.com reports.

Red Sox interim manager Chad Tracy downplayed the drop in velocity, noting that Tolle had extended time between outings when the left-hander started against the Yankees last Thursday. "Keep in mind that he had 10 days off [before throwing against the Yankees], and he went to 93 pitches," Tracy said. "So we knew that, and it was still 95 [mph], mostly. So, it wasn't like he was soft-tossing." With Sonny Gray (hamstring) beginning to throw off a mound Monday, Tolle's time in the rotation could come to a close soon. He should be able to fit in at least one more start, and maybe more if struggling starter Brayan Bello doesn't right his ship when he pitches the series finale Wednesday.

Payton Tolle
Boston Red Sox
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