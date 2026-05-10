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Payton Tolle News: Falls to Tampa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 10, 2026 at 3:18pm

Tolle (1-2) took the loss Sunday against the Rays, allowing three runs on seven hits over five innings. He struck out four without walking a batter.

The seven hits given up by Tolle on Sunday matched his total allowed across 17.2 innings in his first three starts this season. The left-hander's ERA sits at 2.78 this year with a 0.88 WHIP and 27:6 K:BB over 22.2 innings. Tolle is currently lined up for a tough road matchup in Atlanta his next time out.

Payton Tolle
Boston Red Sox
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