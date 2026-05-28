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Payton Tolle News: Fans seven in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Tolle completed 4.2 innings against Atlanta on Thursday, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven batters in a no-decision.

Tolle had his swing-and-miss stuff working, tallying 18 whiffs and seven punchouts. However, after he began with three scoreless frames, Atlanta got to the southpaw for two runs in the fourth inning. Tolle was then lifted with two outs in the fifth having thrown 94 pitches (64 strikes). While it wasn't his most efficient or dominant outing, Tolle held his own against a tough opponent. He's had a strong campaign, posting a 2.61 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 46:11 K:BB through 41.1 innings spanning seven starts. Tolle is projected to make his next start at home against Baltimore.

Payton Tolle
Boston Red Sox
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