Payton Tolle News: Fans seven in Tuesday's no-decision
Tolle didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-3 extra-innings win over the Marlins, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.
The 23-year-old southpaw fired 62 of 97 pitches for strikes while extending his streak of starts without being stuck with a loss to nine. Over that stretch, Tolle has produced a 4-0 record with a 2.65 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 67:12 K:BB through 51 innings as he continues to emerge as a top-line starter for Boston. Tolle will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Mariners.
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