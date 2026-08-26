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Payton Tolle News: Fans seven in Tuesday's no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 26, 2026

Tolle didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 7-3 extra-innings win over the Marlins, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

The 23-year-old southpaw fired 62 of 97 pitches for strikes while extending his streak of starts without being stuck with a loss to nine. Over that stretch, Tolle has produced a 4-0 record with a 2.65 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 67:12 K:BB through 51 innings as he continues to emerge as a top-line starter for Boston. Tolle will look to keep rolling in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home early next week against the Mariners.

Payton Tolle
Boston Red Sox
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