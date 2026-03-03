Payton Tolle News: Likely bound for Triple-A
Tolle is expected to be optioned to Triple-A Worcester to begin the season if frontrunner Johan Oviedo wins the final spot in Boston's rotation, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Tolle is one of the organization's top prospects and made his MLB debut last year, but he's not likely to secure a place in the Opening Day rotation given how well the Red Sox improved their rotation during the offseason. The improved rotation depth serves an additional purpose for Boston, as it should allow the organization to secure an additional year of service time for Tolle, as long as he spends at least 46 days in the minors this season.
