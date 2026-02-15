Payton Tolle News: Looking to protect fastball
Tolle plans to mix in more secondary offerings so that hitters don't sit on his fastball, Christoper Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Tolle's 96.7 mph fastball had a perceived speed of 98.7 due to extension and ride. It can be a weapon for the young left-hander, but opponents were able to hit the pitch in 2025, going 13-for-46 (.283) against it with a .565 slugging percentage. That's likely due to Tolle's heavy reliance on the offering, which he threw 64.1 percent of the time. "So having something (else) that I could throw for strikes, it's gonna have some velo difference and get guys just a little bit behind on the fastball," he said. Tolle feels his changeup, which he threw just 6.9 percent of the time, can be featured more often in 2026. There's a good chance he'll be given the opportunity to mix in his secondary offerings at Triple-A Worcester, but Tolle will compete for the fifth spot in the rotation with Kutter Crawford, Connelly Early, Johan Oviedo and Patrick Sandoval.
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues18 days ago
-
Collette Calls
2026 NL Central Bold Predictions32 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: 2026 AL East Bold Predictions39 days ago
-
General MLB Article
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker68 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues94 days ago