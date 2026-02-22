Payton Tolle News: Makes spring debut

Tolle allowed one run on one hit and struck out one over two innings in Saturday's spring game against the Twins.

Tolle relied heavily on his four-seamer to kick off the Grapefruit League season for Boston, but he also mixed in secondary offerings, which is the team's goal for the left-hander. He added sinkers, curves, changeups, cutters and one slider to the mix among his 20 pitches (13 strikes). The one run allowed was a Royce Lewis home run off his fastball, after he couldn't put Lewis away with a changeup. Other than that, it was a fine outing for the 23-year-old, who began the competition for the final spot in the rotation which also features Johan Oviedo, Connelly Early and two veterans that didn't throw a pitch in 2025, Kutter Crawford (wrist) and Patrick Sandoval.