Payton Tolle News: Officially recalled ahead of start

The Red Sox recalled Tolle from Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Tolle will start Thursday's game against the rival Yankees in place of the injured Sonny Gray (hamstring). The left-hander has logged a 3.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB across 15 innings in his first three starts for Worcester this season. There's a good chance Tolle will get an additional start or two for the Red Sox while Gray recuperates.