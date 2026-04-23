Payton Tolle News: Officially recalled ahead of start
The Red Sox recalled Tolle from Triple-A Worcester on Thursday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Tolle will start Thursday's game against the rival Yankees in place of the injured Sonny Gray (hamstring). The left-hander has logged a 3.00 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB across 15 innings in his first three starts for Worcester this season. There's a good chance Tolle will get an additional start or two for the Red Sox while Gray recuperates.
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