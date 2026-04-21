Payton Tolle News: On standby for potential call-up
Tolle had a start skipped at Triple-A Worcester over the weekend as part of a contingency plan for the Red Sox, who may need to call him up for a spot start this week, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
As it turned out, the Red Sox didn't need to summon Tolle during the team's recent four-game set against the Tigers. However,Tolle could be needed as a potential replacement in the rotation for Sonny Gray, who is expected to land on the 15-day injured list after suffering a hamstring injury during his start in Monday's 8-6 win over Detroit. Tolle is the logical candidate to replace Gray, who's next turn through the rotation was set for Saturday in Baltimore.
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