Payton Tolle headshot

Payton Tolle News: On standby for potential call-up

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 7:06am

Tolle had a start skipped at Triple-A Worcester over the weekend as part of a contingency plan for the Red Sox, who may need to call him up for a spot start this week, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

As it turned out, the Red Sox didn't need to summon Tolle during the team's recent four-game set against the Tigers. However,Tolle could be needed as a potential replacement in the rotation for Sonny Gray, who is expected to land on the 15-day injured list after suffering a hamstring injury during his start in Monday's 8-6 win over Detroit. Tolle is the logical candidate to replace Gray, who's next turn through the rotation was set for Saturday in Baltimore.

Payton Tolle
Boston Red Sox
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Payton Tolle See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Payton Tolle See More
Fantasy Baseball Stash Draft Results
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Stash Draft Results
Author Image
James Anderson
20 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
22 days ago
Top 10 Spring Training Job Battle Winners
MLB
Top 10 Spring Training Job Battle Winners
Rotowire Staff
27 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
30 days ago