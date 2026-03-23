Payton Tolle News: Opening 2026 in minors
The Red Sox optioned Tolle to minor-league camp Monday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Tolle entered spring training battling with Connelly Early and Johan Oviedo for the fifth spot in the Red Sox's rotation. Tolle showed promise in four Grapefruit League outings, posting a 2.53 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 13:1 K:BB across 10.2 innings. He will likely open the 2026 season with Triple-A Worcester, and while he didn't crack the Red Sox's Opening Day roster, Tolle should see some time in the majors this season when Boston needs an extra arm in the rotation.
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