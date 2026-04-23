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Payton Tolle News: Racks up 11 punchouts in 2026 debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Tolle allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out 11 batters over six innings in a no-decision against the Yankees on Thursday.

Tolle looked dominant against a tough Yankees lineup, racking up 18 swinging strikes and a career-high 11 punchouts. The southpaw gave up a solo homer to Jazz Chisholm in the fifth inning, but the Yankees managed just two other hits (both singles) against him. Tolle was called up Thursday to take the rotation spot of Sonny Gray, who is on the injured list with a hamstring issue. With Gray slated to miss about two more weeks, at minimum, Tolle should get an opportunity to make additional starts for the big-league club. If he's anywhere near as effective as he was Thursday, the Red Sox may have no choice but to keep Tolle in the rotation long-term.

Payton Tolle
Boston Red Sox
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