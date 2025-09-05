Tolle fell behind early when he gave up a solo home run to Geraldo Perdomo in the first inning. He then allowed Jordan Lawlar to score on a wild pitch in the second before Ildemaro Vargas lifted a three-run homer in the third. Tolle's second start was obviously a disappoint compared to his encouraging MLB debut versus the Pirates last week. He's now allowed seven runs with a 10:6 K:BB across 8.1 innings. Tolle has gotten at least five days of rest between every start this season, so the Red Sox may need to incorporate a sixth starter or bullpen days down the stretch if they intend to keep him on that schedule.