Payton Tolle News: Six shutout innings in third win

Tolle (3-2) earned the win Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing no runs on seven hits and two walks in six innings. He struck out five.

Tolle danced around plenty of pressure Wednesday, throwing just one clean inning on the evening, but he still managed to deliver his second scoreless start of the campaign. The 23-year-old left-hander is showing great improvement at keeping the ball in the yard this year, serving up just three home runs over 47.1 innings after giving up five across just 16.1 frames last regular season. Tolle will carry an impressive 2.28 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 51:13 K:BB into his next scheduled outing in Tampa Bay against the Rays.