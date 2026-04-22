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Payton Tolle News: Starting Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

The Red Sox will recall Tolle from Triple-A Worcester to start Thursday's game against the Yankees, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

It seemed like Tolle would be the choice to fill in for the injured Sonny Gray (hamstring) when the former had his start skipped at Worcester over the weekend, and the decision has now been confirmed. Tolle made seven appearances (three starts) in the big leagues last season but struggled to the tune of a 6.06 ERA and 1.59 WHIP across 16.1 innings. He seems to have bounced back nicely in Triple-A this year, logging a 3.00 ERA and 1.07 WHIP through 15 frames, so he'll get another chance to show what he can do in The Show. If he performs well, he'll likely remain with the Red Sox until Gray returns from the IL.

Payton Tolle
Boston Red Sox
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