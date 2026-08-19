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Payton Tolle News: Strikes out six in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Tolle did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks over five innings. He struck out six.

Tolle was sharp early, as he held Arizona scoreless through his first four innings. However, things would unravel for the left-hander in the fifth, when the D-Backs rallied for three runs on three doubles. It's the first time in five starts that Tolle's allowed more than two runs -- he'd posted a 1.78 ERA across 25.1 innings in his previous four outings. Overall, Tolle is 8-6 with a 3.08 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 134:33 K:BB across 21 starts (120 innings) this season. He's currently lined up to face the Marlins on the road his next time out.

Payton Tolle
Boston Red Sox
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