Pedro Avila News: Back with Guardians
The Guardians agreed to a minor-league contract with Avila on Sunday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
The right-hander was released by the Guardians on Tuesday but is quickly back in the organization on a minor-league pact. Avila spent last season in Japan but had a 3.81 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 82:36 K:BB across 82.2 regular-season innings between the Guardians and Padres in 2024.
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