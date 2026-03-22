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Pedro Avila News: Back with Guardians

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

The Guardians agreed to a minor-league contract with Avila on Sunday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander was released by the Guardians on Tuesday but is quickly back in the organization on a minor-league pact. Avila spent last season in Japan but had a 3.81 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 82:36 K:BB across 82.2 regular-season innings between the Guardians and Padres in 2024.

Pedro Avila
Cleveland Guardians
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