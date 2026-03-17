Pedro Avila News: Parts ways with Cleveland
The Guardians released Avila on Tuesday, SI.com reports.
The 29-year-old joined Cleveland on a split contract in December but is being cut loose after giving up three earned runs with a 4:1 K:BB across 8.1 innings during spring training. Avila will now look to latch on elsewhere but may have to settle for a minor-league deal.
Pedro Avila
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