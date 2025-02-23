Fantasy Baseball
Pedro Leon Injury: Dealing with knee discomfort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Leon was scratched from Sunday's Grapefruit League game due to left knee discomfort, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Leon was originally slated to be in the lineup as Houston's right fielder, but he was pulled due to the knee issue. Per Rome, the injury appeared to occur while Leon was performing outfield drills prior to the exhibition contest. Quincy Hamilton was inserted into the Astros' lineup in right field Sunday in Leon's stead.

