Pedro Leon headshot

Pedro Leon News: Cut by Phillies

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

The Phillies released Leon on Saturday.

Leon was unable to land a spot on the active roster out of spring training, and after slashing .283/.358/.326 through 12 games at Triple-A, the 27-year-old will now attempt to find an opportunity in the open market. Felix Reyes was selected to the active roster in a corresponding move.

Pedro Leon
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Leon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Leon See More
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
81 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
130 days ago
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
MLB
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
185 days ago
Collette Calls: Hitting Bold Prediction Reviews
MLB
Collette Calls: Hitting Bold Prediction Reviews
Author Image
Jason Collette
192 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
279 days ago