Pedro Leon News: Cut by Phillies
The Phillies released Leon on Saturday.
Leon was unable to land a spot on the active roster out of spring training, and after slashing .283/.358/.326 through 12 games at Triple-A, the 27-year-old will now attempt to find an opportunity in the open market. Felix Reyes was selected to the active roster in a corresponding move.
Pedro Leon
Free Agent
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