Pedro Leon headshot

Pedro Leon News: Misses out on Opening Day roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

The Phillies optioned Leon to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday.

Leon had been in contention for a reserve spot in the Phillies' Opening Day outfield but was unable to distinguish himself in spring training, slashing just .231/.355/.308 with a 4:7 BB:K over 31 plate appearances in the Grapefruit League. The 27-year-old should be in line for an everyday role at Lehigh Valley and will likely rank near the top of the list for a call-up if the Phillies should have an opening in the big-league outfield at any point.

Pedro Leon
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Leon See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Leon See More
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL West Bold Predictions
Author Image
Jason Collette
48 days ago
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
MLB
MLB Hot Stove Transaction Tracker
Author Image
Erik Halterman
97 days ago
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
MLB
Collette Calls: Pitching Bold Predictions 2025 Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
152 days ago
Collette Calls: Hitting Bold Prediction Reviews
MLB
Collette Calls: Hitting Bold Prediction Reviews
Author Image
Jason Collette
159 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Pickups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
246 days ago