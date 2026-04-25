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Pedro Pages Injury: Exits with hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Pages was removed from Saturday's game against the Mariners with left hamstring tightness, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Pages went 3-for-3 with a two-run homer and a walk before his hamstring forced him out of the game in the seventh inning. The Cardinals haven't provided any information on the severity of his injury, though they could be waiting for imaging results before sharing those details. Ivan Herrera and Yohel Pozo would be contenders to pick up starts behind the plate if Pages has to miss any additional starts.

Pedro Pages
St. Louis Cardinals
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