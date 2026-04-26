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Pedro Pages Injury: Held out of Sunday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Pages (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Pages exited Saturday's contest due to left hamstring soreness and will miss at least one game. According to Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the 27-year-old backstop said that medical imaging came back clean, so he could rejoin the lineup for Monday's series opener in Pittsburgh. Ivan Herrera will step behind the plate Sunday as Ramon Urias enters the starting nine.

Pedro Pages
St. Louis Cardinals
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