Pedro Pages headshot

Pedro Pages News: Checking back into lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2026 at 12:12pm

Pages (hamstring) will start at catcher and bat ninth in Monday's game against the Pirates.

A sore left hamstring knocked Pages out of Saturday's 11-9 loss to the Mariners and kept him from playing in Sunday's series finale, but the lone day off appears to be all that the backstop needed to overcome the issue. Pages will step back in behind the dish Monday in Pittsburgh, and while he may continue to operate as St. Louis' main catcher, he'll likely continue to cede at least a couple starts per week to Ivan Herrera.

Pedro Pages
St. Louis Cardinals
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