Pedro Pages News: Drills three-run shot

Pages went 3-for-4 with a three-run homer and two runs scored in Sunday's win over the Twins.

Pages doubled and scored a run on Victor Scott's three-run homer in the second inning before hammering a three-run shot of his own in the third. It was Pages' first appearance of the 2025 season, as he looks to carve out a role behind Ivan Herrera, who went 4-for-7 with two doubles in his first two games. Pages posted a .657 OPS through 218 plate appearances as a rookie in 2024.