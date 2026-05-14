Pedro Pages News: Exiting starting nine
Pages is out of the lineup for Thursday's contest against the Athletics.
Ivan Herrera has been Michael McGreevy's personal catcher this season, and they will form Thursday's battery. Pages has had a rough start to May offensively, going 2-for-26 with a 1:9 BB:K.
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