Pedro Pages News: Exiting starting nine Wednesday
Pages is out of the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Pittsburgh.
Ivan Herrera has been the personal catcher for Andre Pallante this season, so Herrera will step in behind the dish Wednesday while Pages gets a breather. Pages could check back into the lineup for Thursday's series finale.
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