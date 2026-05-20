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Pedro Pages News: Heading to bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 20, 2026 at 12:24pm

Pages is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

He'll take a seat to open up a turn behind the plate for Ivan Herrera, who typically serves as the personal catcher for Wednesday's starting pitcher, Michael McGreevy. Pages had started at catcher in three of the Cardinals' previous four tilts.

Pedro Pages
St. Louis Cardinals
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