Pedro Pages News: Idle Friday
Pages isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against San Diego.
Pages will get a breather after going 0-for-14 with five strikeouts over his last four games. Ivan Herrera will handle catching duties Friday while Nolan Gorman works as the DH, opening up third base for Cesar Prieto.
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