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Pedro Pages News: Idle Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Pages isn't in the lineup for Friday's game against San Diego.

Pages will get a breather after going 0-for-14 with five strikeouts over his last four games. Ivan Herrera will handle catching duties Friday while Nolan Gorman works as the DH, opening up third base for Cesar Prieto.

Pedro Pages
St. Louis Cardinals
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