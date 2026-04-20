Pedro Pages News: Idle Monday
Pages is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.
After starting behind the dish in three of the last four games, Pages will hit the bench for the series opener in Miami. Ivan Herrera will handle catching duties for St. Louis.
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