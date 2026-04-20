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Pedro Pages News: Idle Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Pages is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Marlins.

After starting behind the dish in three of the last four games, Pages will hit the bench for the series opener in Miami. Ivan Herrera will handle catching duties for St. Louis.

Pedro Pages
St. Louis Cardinals
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