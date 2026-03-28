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Pedro Pages News: Idle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Pages isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Pages will take a seat after going 1-for-4 with a run scored during Thursday's season opener. Ivan Herrera will fill in as St. Louis' catcher while Nolan Gorman works as the designated hitter and Ramon Urias starts at third base.

Pedro Pages
St. Louis Cardinals
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