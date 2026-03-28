Pedro Pages News: Idle Saturday
Pages isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Pages will take a seat after going 1-for-4 with a run scored during Thursday's season opener. Ivan Herrera will fill in as St. Louis' catcher while Nolan Gorman works as the designated hitter and Ramon Urias starts at third base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Pages See More
-
Spring Training Job Battles
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central23 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Hitting Bold Prediction Reviews171 days ago
-
The Z Files
The Z Files: Underdog Fantasy MLB Postseason Contest Primer189 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target189 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown
Fantasy Baseball Lineup Lowdown: National League Latest Trends193 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Pedro Pages See More