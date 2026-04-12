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Pedro Pages News: Idle Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Pages is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Pages will rest up for the series finale after he started behind the dish Friday and Saturday. Ivan Herrera will handle catching duties Sunday.

Pedro Pages
St. Louis Cardinals
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