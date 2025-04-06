Pedro Pages News: In line for more work

Pages combined to go 2-for-9 with two doubles and three RBI during Sunday's doubleheader against Boston.

Pages entered Game 1 of the doubleheader and went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI after Ivan Herrera suffered a knee injury. Herrera will be heading to the injured list, though his timeline is currently unclear. Pages followed up his strong Game 1 performance by going 0-for-5 with two punchouts in Game 2. Still, he should move into a primary role until Herrera is ready to return. Pages is slashing .316/.316/.632 with four extra-base hits through seven appearances.