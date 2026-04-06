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Pedro Pages News: Not starting Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Pages is not in the lineup for Monday's game versus the Nationals.

Pages will begin the contest on the bench as Ivan Herrera gets a start at catcher. The 27-year-old Pages has drawn starts in six of 10 games thus far and appeared off the bench in one additional contest.

Pedro Pages
St. Louis Cardinals
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