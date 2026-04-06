Pedro Pages News: Not starting Monday
Pages is not in the lineup for Monday's game versus the Nationals.
Pages will begin the contest on the bench as Ivan Herrera gets a start at catcher. The 27-year-old Pages has drawn starts in six of 10 games thus far and appeared off the bench in one additional contest.
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