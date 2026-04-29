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Pedro Pages News: Out of St. Louis lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Pages is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest in Pittsburgh.

Ivan Herrera has been the personal catcher for Andre Pallante this season, and it will again be Herrera behind the dish Wednesday while Pages gets a breather. Pages could check back into the lineup for Thursday's series finale.

Pedro Pages
St. Louis Cardinals
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