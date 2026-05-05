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Pedro Pages News: Out of St. Louis lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Pages is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers.

Ivan Herrera is getting a start at catcher Tuesday, and Nolan Gorman is slotting in at designated hitter. Pages went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the first game of the series Monday.

Pedro Pages
St. Louis Cardinals
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