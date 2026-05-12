Pedro Pages News: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Pages isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics.
Pages will step out of the lineup Tuesday after going 0-for-19 with six strikeouts over his last six games. His absence will give Ivan Herrera a start behind the plate, allowing Yohel Pozo to work as the Cardinals' designated hitter.
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