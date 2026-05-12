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Pedro Pages News: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Pages isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Athletics.

Pages will step out of the lineup Tuesday after going 0-for-19 with six strikeouts over his last six games. His absence will give Ivan Herrera a start behind the plate, allowing Yohel Pozo to work as the Cardinals' designated hitter.

Pedro Pages
St. Louis Cardinals
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