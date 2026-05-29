Pedro Pages News: Playing time will drop

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol indicated Pages will see a downturn in playing time following the promotion of Jimmy Crooks, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Pages leads the team with 34 starts at catcher this season, but he appears in line to serve as the third catcher moving forward behind Crooks and Ivan Herrera. The 27-year-old Pages is a quality defensive catcher but sports a career .230/.273/.366 batting line over parts of three big-league seasons.