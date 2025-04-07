Pedro Pages News: Resting Monday

Pages is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

Though he's the Cardinals' new No. 1 catcher after Ivan Herrera (knee) was placed on the injured list earlier Monday, Pages will get a breather for the series opener in Pittsburgh after he caught 17 innings during Sunday's doubleheader with the Red Sox. The newly promoted Yohel Pozo will draw the start behind the dish Monday in his Cardinals debut.