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Pedro Pages News: Resting Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Pages isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.

Pages went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts Friday to extend his hitting streak to six games, but the Cardinals will keep him on the bench to begin Saturday's contest. Ivan Herrera will handle catching duties while Nolan Gorman works as the DH and Ramon Urias starts at the hot corner.

Pedro Pages
St. Louis Cardinals
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